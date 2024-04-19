EU allocates funds to help flood victims in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 19. The EU has allocated 200,000 euros to aid victims of floods in Kazakhstan, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the EU Delegation in Kazakhstan.

"Following extensive flooding in multiple regions of Kazakhstan, impacting over 117,000 individuals, the European Union provides 200,000 euros in humanitarian aid to assist the most affected families," the message says.

It is noted that this EU funding is aimed at supporting the Kazakh Red Crescent in providing necessary emergency aid, including household items such as mattresses and bedding, multipurpose cash, and hygiene materials.

"The humanitarian aid, to be distributed over the next three months, will directly benefit 5,000 individuals severely impacted by the floods. Priority will be given to female-headed households, families with members with disabilities or elderly individuals, and families with three or more children. This funding is part of the EU's broader support for the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies," the statement said.

Floods in Kazakhstan began in March. A state of emergency was declared in eight regions of the country at the local level. Tens of thousands of people were involved in rescue work. Since the beginning of floods in Kazakhstan, more than 117,000 people have been evacuated.

