Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan to enter TOP 30 world's largest economies by 2075 - Goldman Sachs

Kazakhstan Materials 24 April 2024 12:52 (UTC +04:00)
Kazakhstan to enter TOP 30 world's largest economies by 2075 - Goldman Sachs

Follow Trend on

Madina Usmanova
Madina Usmanova
Read more

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. Kazakhstan will enter the TOP 30 largest economies in the world by 2075, Trend reports, citing a rating prepared by Goldman Sachs.

Thus, according to the forecast, by 2075, Kazakhstan’s GDP will reach $2.1 trillion.

The world's largest economy by 2075 will be China's ($57 trillion). India ($52.5 trillion) will be in second place, and the United States ($51.5 trillion) will be in third place.

The top ten will also include Indonesia ($13.7 trillion), Nigeria ($13.1 trillion), Pakistan ($12.3 trillion), Egypt ($10.4 trillion), Brazil ($8.7 trillion), Germany ($8.1 trillion), and Mexico ($7.6 trillion).

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s GDP at the end of 2023 amounted to $270 billion.

Furthermore, Kazakhstan's economic growth amounted to 5.1 percent in 2023. Last year, the volume of investments in fixed capital increased by 13.7 percent and amounted to $39.5 billion, while over the first nine months of 2023, $19.7 billion of foreign direct investment was attracted.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more