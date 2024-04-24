Kazakhstan to enter TOP 30 world's largest economies by 2075 - Goldman Sachs

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. Kazakhstan will enter the TOP 30 largest economies in the world by 2075, Trend reports, citing a rating prepared by Goldman Sachs.

Thus, according to the forecast, by 2075, Kazakhstan’s GDP will reach $2.1 trillion.

The world's largest economy by 2075 will be China's ($57 trillion). India ($52.5 trillion) will be in second place, and the United States ($51.5 trillion) will be in third place.

The top ten will also include Indonesia ($13.7 trillion), Nigeria ($13.1 trillion), Pakistan ($12.3 trillion), Egypt ($10.4 trillion), Brazil ($8.7 trillion), Germany ($8.1 trillion), and Mexico ($7.6 trillion).

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s GDP at the end of 2023 amounted to $270 billion.

Furthermore, Kazakhstan's economic growth amounted to 5.1 percent in 2023. Last year, the volume of investments in fixed capital increased by 13.7 percent and amounted to $39.5 billion, while over the first nine months of 2023, $19.7 billion of foreign direct investment was attracted.