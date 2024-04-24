Kazakhstan ratifies aviation search and rescue agreement with Kyrgyzstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. Kazakhstan has ratified an agreement with Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in aviation search and rescue, Trend reports.

The corresponding law ("On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan on cooperation in aviation search and rescue") was signed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The agreement was adopted following the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The primary goals of the agreement include enhancing mutual cooperation for the search and rescue of passengers and aircraft crews in distress, mutual notification of aviation accidents, taking necessary actions for passenger search and rescue, conducting joint search and rescue service exercises, and exchanging information and experiences.

To note, Kazakhstan has similar agreements with Russia and China. Agreements are planned to be signed with other border countries.

