UK foreign secretary flies to Kazakstan's Astana

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Secretary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain David Cameron arrived in Astana on an official visit, the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan said, Trend reports.

Additionally, it was reported earlier that during his visit to Astana, Cameron will be received by the country's leadership and will hold negotiations with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu.

Besides, it was noted that during the visit it is planned to discuss bilateral cooperation in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as topical regional and international issues.

To note, several bilateral documents are expected to be signed as a result of the visit.

Kazakhstan-United Kingdom ties were formally established on January 19, 1992. The UK established an embassy in Kazakhstan in October 1992, and Kazakhstan established an embassy in the UK in February 1996.

Today, the UK is one of Kazakhstan's ten largest trading partners.

