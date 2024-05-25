Kazakhstan reveals volume of trade turnover with Azerbaijan in 1Q2024

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 25. The volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan amounted to $162.7 million from January through March 2024, Trend reports.

Data from the country's Bureau of National Statistics shows that this is 31.6 percent more than in the same period in 2023 ($123.6 million).

Exports to Azerbaijan dominated trade turnover, at $151.4 million, or 46.8 percent more than in January-March 2023.

Furthermore, imports from Azerbaijan fell by 44.7 percent during the aforementioned period, totaling $11.3 million. From January through March 2023, imports totaled $20.5 million.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan reached $529.4 million in 2023. The volume of trade turnover increased by 14.2 percent from the same time in 2022 ($463.3 million).

At the same time, in terms of trade turnover, exports to Azerbaijan totaled $456.3 million over the aforementioned period, which is 21.6 percent higher than from January through December 2022.

In addition, imports from Azerbaijan from January through December 2023 decreased by 17.3 percent and amounted to $73 million. In 2022, imports amounted to $88.3 million.