Kazakhstan offers to act as logistics hub on Eurasian transport corridors - PM

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 4. Kazakhstan is ready to act as a reliable logistics hub on the Eurasian transport corridors, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Nesvizh city (Belarus), Trend reports.

"Kazakhstan is ready to share its accumulated experience and act as a reliable logistics hub on the Eurasian transport corridors. The introduction of new opportunities will increase transport and economic connectivity, reduce business costs, and ensure increased mobility for the country's population," he said.

The PM noted the positive results of the Kazakh pilot project to automate railway transit through reducing the processing time of trains, automatic registration, and the issuance of transit declarations for goods transported along the China-Central Asia and China-Europe routes.

"One of the important mechanisms of logistics is the development of physical infrastructure. It is necessary to quickly resolve problems that arise when crossing the internal borders of partner countries in the EAEU. Kazakhstan, for its part, has begun to eliminate bottlenecks by reconstructing railways along the routes Orsk - Kandyagash, Makat - Sagiz, Shalkar - Beyneu. The construction of 4 sidings on the section Makat - Shubarqudyq has begun, the existing tracks on the section Mangystau - Beyneu and three sidings on the section Mangyshlak - Uzen are being extended," Bektenov noted.

To date, 13 international transport corridors have been formed and are in operation in Kazakhstan, including 5 railways and 8 roads.

Furthermore, about $30 billion has been invested in the transport and logistics infrastructure of Kazakhstan over the past 10 years.

Moreover, in the next five years, at least 40 billion euros will be needed to implement major infrastructure projects in the field of transportation in Kazakhstan.

To note, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIC) is holding a meeting in Nesvizh, Belarus, which is attended by the prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) countries.