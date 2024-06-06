Samruk-Kazyna, Inter RAO discuss projects for construction of three TPPs in Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 6. Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna (Sovereign Wealth Fund) and Russian Inter RAO have discussed the implementation of projects for the construction of three thermal power plants in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Discussions took place between the Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna Nurlan Zhakupov and the General Director of the Russian company Sergey Dregval.

The parties discussed the timing of project implementation and explored strategies to enhance project completion efficiency.

On November 13, the energy ministers of Kazakhstan and Russia, Almassadam Satkaliyev and Nikolay Shulginov, signed a memorandum of cooperation on projects for the construction of three thermal power plants in Kazakhstan.

It is proposed to construct a 240-MW thermal power plant in Kokshetau by 2027. It is also proposed to construct a 360-MW thermal power plant near Semey. The development of a thermal power plant in Ust-Kamenogorsk is scheduled until 2035.

As a source at Inter RAO previously told Trend, the total capacity of the Kokshetau TPP, Semey TPP, and Ust-Kamenogorsk TPP will be 1 GW.

To note, Inter RAO is an energy company that manages assets in Russia, as well as in Europe and the CIS. Its scope of activity includes the production and sale of electrical and thermal energy, international energy trading, engineering, design, and construction of energy facilities.