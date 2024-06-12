Kazakhstan and South Korea forge extensive bilateral agreements and memoranda

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 12. Kazakhstan and South Korea have signed extensive bilateral memoranda and agreements, Trend reports via the Kazakh president's office.

The signing ceremony of the bilateral documents took place within the framework of the meeting between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol.

The following documents were signed by members of the official delegations:

- agreement on cooperation in the field of energy industry development;

- agreement on cooperation in the oil and gas and petrochemical industry;

- memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea on comprehensive cooperation in the field of electric power;

- memorandum between the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea on comprehensive cooperation in the field of critical minerals and metals;

- memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in the field of knowledge exchange and development;

- memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in the field of science and technology;

- memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan and the Korea Forest Service on cooperation in the field of forestry;

- memorandum of understanding between the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service Affairs and the Ministry of Personnel Management of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in the field of personnel management in the civil service;

- memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Employment and Labor of the Republic of Korea in the field of employment and labor;

- memorandum of understanding between the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market, the Financial Services Commission of the Republic of Korea and the Financial Supervision Service of the Republic of Korea in the field of banking supervision;

- memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Korea on cooperation in accordance with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited Kazakhstan as part of a working visit to Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

In line with these visits, South Korea plans to hold a six-party summit with Central Asian countries next year, namely Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan, and hold the first series of meetings in South Korea.