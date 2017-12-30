Sooronbai Zheenbekov ratifies number of agreements with IDA

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Zheenbekov signed the Law on Ratification of the Letter of Agreement between the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Development Association on granting of advance for the preparation of the Enhancing Resilience in Kyrgyzstan project No. IDA V106-KG, signed on November 10, 2017 in Bishkek, Kabar reported.

The law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh on December 27, 2017.

The Enhancing Resilience in Kyrgyzstan project aims to support the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic in building capacities in the field of disaster risk management.

The Letter of Agreement provides for an advance payment of $ 3 million 600 thousand (Advance).

The advance to prepare a detailed project will be directed to:

-for the preparation of feasibility studies and engineering designs for retrofitting/reconstruction of schools facilities in support of improving safety and functionality of school infrastructure;

-for the carrying out studies on the review and revision of business model for the SIO in support of increasing insurance penetration and enhancing financial protection;

-for the carrying out of economic analysis, environmental and social assessments, resettlement policy framework, environmental management plans and other studies which may be required for the Project;

-in support of project management related work to be carried out by the MoES PIU including financial management, procurement and audits.

The law enters into force ten days after the day of its official publication.

Besides, Zheenbekov signed the Law “On Ratification of the Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the International Development Association (WB) on financing of the Integrated Dairy Productivity Improvement Project, signed on August 10, 2017 in Bishkek (loan 5918-KG, grant D147-KG) ".

The law was adopted by the Jogorku Kenesh on December 27, 2017.

The objective of the Project is to enhance dairy animal productivity and milk quality on Beneficiary Farms.

The implementation of the Project will strengthen the capacity of farmers and increase the production of dairy products in Issyk-Kul region, enable farmers to participate in the dairy production chain not only in the implementation of the Project, but also after its completion.

The law enters into force ten days after the day of its official publication.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news