Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan adopt military co-op plan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

Kyrgyz and Uzbek defense ministers have signed a military cooperation plan, Sputnik Uzbekistan news agency reported.

Uzbek Defense Minister Abdusalom Azizov received the Kyrgyz military delegation headed by Chief of the General Staff Rayimberdi Deyshenbiev on June 12.

“We hope that the creation of strong legal and regulatory framework in the military sphere will make it possible to plan and implement bilateral measures of practical interest to our armed forces, and will also serve to increase their combat readiness and solving tasks on ensuring security of not only the two countries, but also in the region as a whole,” the Uzbek defense minister said.

The sides also discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Uzbek-Kyrgyz cooperation in the defense sphere, exchanged views on strengthening mutually beneficial ties in the military direction.

The parties also focused on ensuring security in the Central Asian region.

