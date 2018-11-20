Hamamatsu Museum plans to create a corner of Kyrgyz folk instruments

In the museum of the Japanese city, Hamamatsu, a corner of Kyrgyz folk instruments is planned to be created. The details of this issue were discussed by Advisor to the Head of Staff of the President Sultan Raev and Director of the Hamamatsu Museum of Musical Instruments Kazuhiko Shima, kabar.kg reports.

Hamamatsu Museum was founded in 1995 and is the only state museum of musical instruments in Japan. The museum has a collection of 1 300 instruments from around the world.

As part of a series of events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of TÜRKSOY, a concert was held at the Hamamatsu Museum on November 18 on the initiative of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Japan.

