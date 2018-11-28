Ministry of Agriculture informs volume of agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan is growing annually

The volume of agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan, is increasing annually, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Melioration Maksat Tashbolotov told at a forum on innovation in the greenhouse industry, kabar.kg reports.

“An increase of 3% is observed in the agricultural sector,” Tashbolotov said. “Introduction of innovative technologies will help improving the situation even more. In fact, this is what we are currently working on.”

Speaking about the development of the greenhouse industry, Tashbolotov added that construction of greenhouses allows to create new jobs, get additional profit.

The official said that now there are 2 thousand 151 economic entities in Kyrgyzstan, including various types of greenhouses. Moreover, drip irrigation systems have been installed for 2 thousand 344 hectares installed.

