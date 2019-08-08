Kyrgyz Parliament proposes to declare state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan

8 August 2019 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

Members of the Kyrgyz Parliament have proposed to declare a state of emergency in the country in connection with the events revolving around ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, as announced by the parliament’s press service on August 8, Trend reports referring to TASS.

“During an extraordinary meeting, the parliament proposed to declare a state of emergency in the republic,” a spokesman said. According to him, this initiative is so far supported by the majority of parliamentarians participating in the session. "The adoption of a decree on the declaration of a state of emergency is being considered. A relevant committee has been entrusted to draft the document," the source said.

On August 7, Kyrgyz special forces launched an operation for detaining the Kyrgyz ex-president Almazbek Atambayev, who is suspected in corruption and has been deprived of immunity. However, his supporters in the village of Koy-Tash showed resistance. One commando was killed and 52 people were injured during the operation.

Detaining the former head of state, who repeatedly rejected all the charges against him, was not possible. Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov said that Atambayev violated the constitution by showing armed resistance to security forces. The ex-president announced plans to bring his supporters to a rally in Bishkek.

