Kyrgyzstan reports 163 new COVID-19 cases. 3519 in total

Kyrgyzstan confirmed on Tuesday 163 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 3519, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The country’s Deputy Health Minister Mademin Karataev told a news briefing that in total, 4520 laboratory tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.

He said that of the new confirmed cases, 22 are medical workers, bringing the total number of contracted medical workers to 604, including 389 recoveries.

The minister also reported 1 new virus related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 41.

Karataev said that 33 people were discharged from various hospitals in the country after receiving treatment, bringing the total number of people who have so far recovered to 2054.

Currently, 607 people remained hospitalized, 45 are in serious condition, 10 patients are in intensive care.