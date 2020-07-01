439 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan reported 439 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday raising the total number of infections to 5,735, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The country’s Deputy Minister Mademin Karataev said that of the new cases, 4 cases are imported, the rest 435 are contacts of confirmed patients.

Among the new cases 49 are medical workers, bringing the total number of contracted medical workers to 879, including 446 recoveries, he added.

The number of patients discharged from hospitals rose by 73, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,443.

Karataev reported 5 new virus-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 62.

In total 21,145 people had contact with infected patients.

3281 laboratory tests were conducted in the country in the last 24 hours.