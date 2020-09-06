Number of Kyrgyzstanis cured of COVID-19 nearing 40,000
In the past day, another 178 COVID-19 patients across Kyrgyzstan have recovered, the press service of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said Sunday, Trend reports citing Kabar.
Thus, Kyrgyzstan’s total number of recoveries from novel coronavirus has reached 39 thousand 826.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan rose to 44,403 on Sept. 6, after an overnight registration of 87 new cases.
Currently, there are 4157 active cases in the country, 589 of them are still in hospitals and 3,568 patients are receiving treatment at home.
The Republican HQ reported no death from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, the death toll stands at 1,061.
