62 schools in Kyrgyzstan study in traditional mode

Children of 62 schools in Kyrgyzstan fully study in traditional mode - the Ministry of Education of the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The ministry said that in connection with the measures of epidemiological safety in the first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year in Kyrgyzstan, only 1st grades are taught in the traditional format. The rest of them are taught remotely.

At the same time, 62 schools of the republic are allowed to teach childen of all classes in the traditional mode. These are small-scale or elementary schools located in areas where no cases of coronavirus infection have been detected, the ministry explained.