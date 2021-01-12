Kyrgyzstan receives documents on Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

Kyrgyzstan has received documents on Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the Health Ministry of the republic said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Earlier, during a briefing Deputy Health Minister Nurbolot Usenbayev said that as part of the COVAX program to study a coronavirus vaccine, the country has received for consideration its first candidate, a Pfizer vaccine.

He specified the first vaccine arrived in the country on Jan. 11.

"We need to study the conditions of use and storage. To use this vaccine we need to provide a cold target of -70 degrees Celsius. Unfortunately, we don't have that. We need to study this vaccine in depth and provide funds if necessary. The study of terms of supply of Russian vaccines is also continuing. Two vaccines have been registered and are used for mass immunization in Russia," he said.

Usenbayev noted vaccination of the population is planned to be carried out in several stages. In particular, the first to be vaccinated will be medics working in "red" zones, teachers, social workers, and it is also planned to review the layer of socially vulnerable population.

The deputy minister added the country has seven more vaccine candidates to consider before making a decision.

Usenbayev meant the receipt of documents, not the vaccine itself, the Health Ministry specified.