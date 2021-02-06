China to provide Kyrgyzstan with COVID-19 vaccines

The Chinese government will provide Kyrgyzstan with COVID-19 vaccines, Chinese Ambassador Du Dewen told during a meeting with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry reported that during the meeting, Du Dewen conveyed a congratulatory message to Kazakbaev on the occasion of his appointment as the minister of foreign affairs of Kyrgyzstan from the Member of the State Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi.

The ambassador said that taking into account the special relations between China and Kyrgyzstan, the Chinese government decided to provide the Kyrgyz Republic as one of the first countries with the Chinese vaccine against COVID-19 free of charge. At the same time, technical issues on the delivery of the vaccine to the Kyrgyz Republic will be additionally agreed between the parties in the near future.

Kazakbaev thanked his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi for warm congratulations on the occasion of his appointment. He emphasized that the Kyrgyz side attaches particular importance to the development of relations with China and will make every effort to protect and strengthen Kyrgyz-Chinese friendship, as well as to promote mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in various fields for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

Kazakbaev also expressed gratitude to the Chinese side on behalf of the government of Kyrgyzstan for the intention to provide COVID-19 vaccines and noted that this friendly decision of the Chinese partner testifies the enormous support to Kyrgyzstan, proves strong fraternal friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

During the meeting, a wide exchange of views took place on topical issues of Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation, the progress in implementing the previously reached agreements between the Kyrgyz Republic and China was discussed.

The head of the foreign policy department informed the ambassador about the current internal political situation in the country, the priority steps and planned reforms of the new government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The sides expressed their readiness to continue active practical interaction at all levels to further strengthen bilateral relations of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and China