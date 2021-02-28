Sugar prices in Kyrgyzstan increase by 46% over year

An average retail prices for granulated sugar rose by 46% over the year, the press service of Kyrgyzstan’s National Statistics Committee said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Results of daily monitoring of average consumer prices of basic socially important products, conducted by the Statistics Committee in 18 settlements of the republic showed that as of Feb. 25, 2021, the national average sugar prices made KGS 59.93 (about $0.71) and rose by KGS 18.87, or 46% compared to the same date last year.

Meanwhile, increase in retail prices for sugar compared to an average republican level was observed in Dzhalal-Abad town (KGS 64,33 per kg), Osh city (KGS 64,27 per kg) and Isfana town (KGS 63,65 per kg) and lower - in Nookat town (KGS 50,00 per kg), Osh city (KGS 48,53 per kg) and Uzgen town (KGS 46,82 per kg).

The highest growth of prices for granulated sugar compared to January this year was observed in Dzhalal-Abad town (by 14%), Kara-Balta town (by 12.7%) and Toktogul town (by 12.1%).