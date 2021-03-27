Kyrgyzstan will not introduce restrictive measures, but tightens sanitary norms in public places

Restrictive measures will not yet be introduced in Kyrgyzstan, but sanitary safety standards will be strengthened in public places, places of mass gathering of people. This order was given by First Vice Prime Minister of the country Artem Novikov at a meeting of the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 to local authorities and specialized services. Further measures will be applied by local authorities depending on the level of the epidemiological situation in the region, Trend reports citing Kabar.

He stressed that the Ministry of Health and Social Development should constantly monitor the readiness of medical institutions for a possible increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection.

“The increase in the incidence of coronavirus is observed all over the world, restrictive measures have been introduced in neighboring countries. Our healthcare organizations at all levels must be fully prepared for the rise in disease incidence among citizens,” Novikov said.

He stressed that it is necessary to comply with the mask regime in all institutions, closed premises, regardless of the form of ownership.

“We will provide citizens with medicines, beds, medical specialists, but every citizen must show conscientiousness and ensure compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements,” said the first vice prime minister.