Kyrgyzstan confirms 619 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan registered on Saturday 619 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its total caseload to 109,812, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that of the total caseload, 102,314 people had recovered, including 296 in the last 24-hour period.

The headquarters reported 5 more virus-related deaths, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,881.

Currently, 4,562 cases remained active in the country with 1,949 patients in hospitals, including 90 in critical condition and 2,613 patients are being treated at home.

Health workers conducted 5,475 tests in the last 24 hours.