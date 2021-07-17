Kyrgyz and Tajik government border delegations meet in Bishkek

A topographic working groups of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held another meeting, the press service of the Cabinet of Minister said Saturday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

In accordance with an agreement of the parties, the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek hosted on July 12-17 a regular meeting of the topographic working groups of the Kyrgyz and Tajik government delegations on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.

A corresponding Protocol was signed at the end of the meeting.

The sides agreed to hold another meeting on the territory of Tajikistan.

The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere and in the spirit of mutual understanding.