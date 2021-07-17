Kyrgyz and Tajik government border delegations meet in Bishkek
A topographic working groups of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held another meeting, the press service of the Cabinet of Minister said Saturday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.
In accordance with an agreement of the parties, the Kyrgyz capital city of Bishkek hosted on July 12-17 a regular meeting of the topographic working groups of the Kyrgyz and Tajik government delegations on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border.
A corresponding Protocol was signed at the end of the meeting.
The sides agreed to hold another meeting on the territory of Tajikistan.
The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere and in the spirit of mutual understanding.
Latest
Joint project with Trend News Agency - grandiose event in history of Azerbaijani journalism – Russia's TASS
Main issue today - creation of professional, high-quality journalism, says Azerbaijan’s Union of Journalists
Azerbaijani websites read not only within country, but also abroad - TASS First deputy director (VIDEO)
Eastweststream.com media platform to give big impetus to informing Russian public about Azerbaijani realities - Real TV
New ambitious player entering world market of political and economic news – Trend’s deputy director general (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Providing Uzbekistan with COVID-19 vaccine shows Azerbaijan's solidarity in fight against pandemic - ambassador
Azerbaijan's assistance to strengthen friendly ties and strategic partnership - Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan (VIDEO)
Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of NAM organized by Azerbaijan - important step in mobilizing political will – Russian MFA