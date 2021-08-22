Garment factory in Kyrgyz Issyk-Kul exports its products to foreign markets

A modern garment factory has been operating in the Dzhety-Oguz region of Issyk-Kul Oblast since August this year, the products of which are exported to the markets of neighboring countries - Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Russia,Trend reports citing Kabar.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, during his working trip to the region, visited the factory, which provides jobs for more than 300 local residents, the press service of the head of state reported.

The garment factory is a branch of the large textile enterprise Aziar Fashion LLC. The company has been actively working in Kyrgyzstan since 2001 and produces women's clothing, while almost all products are exported to foreign markets.

The head of state inspected the production facilities and was interested in working conditions of the workers.

Sadyr Zhaparov noted that the country has conditions for the further development of the garment industry, which it is important to support and make even more favorable.

During a conversation with factory employees, local residents and entrepreneurs, the president once again spoke in detail about the improved social policy of the state, plans to support entrepreneurs and public sector workers. He stressed that state structures will continue to support entrepreneurship in order to improve the socio-economic situation in the localities and create new jobs.

Local residents expressed their ideas and proposals for the improvement and development of the region as a whole, and entrepreneurs representing the light industry made a number of proposals and requests for support of this industry.