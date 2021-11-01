Dushanbe hosts another meeting of Kyrgyz, Tajik topographic working groups

A regular meeting was held on Oct. 25-30 in Tajikistan’s capital city of Dushanbe between topographic working groups of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan said that the meeting took place in accordance with the agreement of the parties.

The Kyrgyz, Tajik government delegations agreed to hold the next meeting of the working groups in Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting was held in the spirit of friendship and mutual understanding.