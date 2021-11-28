Kyrgyzstan adds 41 fresh COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan's total count of positive cases of coronavirus infection has risen to 183,248 on Sunday, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The latest report from the Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 said that another 41 Kyrgyzstanis were reported to have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours.

In addition, 88 more people with previously confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus infection have cured, taking the total count of recoveries to 178,048.

The HQ reported that virus killed 1 person, bringing the nationwide death toll to 2,741.

As of today, 427 people are receiving treatment in hospitals of the republic, while 495 compatriots are being treated at home.