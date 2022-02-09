Kyrgyzstan interested in experience of Saudi Arabia in fighting crime

Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Major General of Militia Ulan Niyazbekov met today with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kyrgyzstan Ibrahim Al Radi, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said that the minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and noted the importance of developing partnership relations.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on the state and prospects of the bilateral cooperation, noted the importance of further strengthening the practical interaction and partnership between law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the field of public order and security of the citizens of the two countries.

“Globalization in the modern world has a positive impact on human development, but also leads to the development of technological opportunities in the world of criminal activity. Therefore, holding joint work with law enforcement agencies of other states is one of the main directions of our Ministry. Especially it is very important for us to establish partnership relations with the Ministry of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to study the advanced experience in the fight against crime, the use of advanced technologies and personnel training in the field of security,” the Kyrgyz minister said.

In turn, Ambassador Ibrahimom Al Radi positively assessed the trends in the dynamic development of bilateral relations, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hope for further close and fruitful cooperation.

Summing up the results of the meeting, Minister Niyazbekov noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to cooperation and is ready to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership and further expansion of interaction between the competent authorities of the two countries.