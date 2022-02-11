Kyrgyzstan confirms 69 new COVID-19 cases

Kyrgyzstan’s Health Ministry reported 69 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

The new infections brought the country's total tally to 199,890 cases.

The ministry said that 274 more recoveries were registered over the past day, taking the count to 192,232.

Meanwhile, 3 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 2,920.

There are 585 COVID-19 patients being treated currently in hospitals, with 58 in intensive care units and 2,597 receiving treatment at home.