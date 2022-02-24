Total of 1,151,374 Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated against coronavirus

Kyrgyzstan 24 February 2022 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Total of 1,151,374 Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated against coronavirus

Kyrgyzstan’s Republican Headquarters for Combating COVID-19 provided latest data on the vaccination rollout in the country, Trend reports citing Kabar.

Thus, in the last 24-hour period:

- 1,115 people were vaccinated with primary series of the vaccine, taking the total number of those received the first shot to 1,424,068.

- second primary dose was given to 74 Kyrgyzstanis. A total of 1,151,374 people have been vaccinated with both the first and second doses.

- 5 7citizens received the booster dose. A total of 110,995 people in the republic have been vaccinated with a booster dose.

Kyrgyzstan started the vaccination campaign on March 29, 2020. The country is inoculating its citizens with Sinopharm, Sputnik-V, Sputnik-Light, Astra Zeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

