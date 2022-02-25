Over 6 mln doses of coronavirus vaccine arrived in Kyrgyzstan in 2021

Kyrgyzstan received 6 million 168 thousand 200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 2021, head of the Public Health Department of the Kyrgyz Health Ministry Ainura Akmatova told during a press conference at Kabar News Agency, Trend reports.

Of these:

- 1 million 428 doses of vaccine under the COVAX mechanism;

- 2 million 200 doses as part of humanitarian aid;

- 2 million 460 thousand doses of vaccine were purchased with funds from the republican budget.

"At present, 2 million 700 thousand 500 doses of vaccine have been used, 4 million 800 thousand 700 doses remain," Akmatova said.

She also noted that the remainder of the vaccines are planned to be used for repeated or additional immunization of the population.

Kyrgyzstan started the vaccination campaign on March 29, 2020. The country is inoculating its citizens with Sinopharm, Sputnik-V, Sputnik-Light, Astra Zeneca, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.