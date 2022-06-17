Kyrgyzstan approves draft law on renewable energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. In Kyrgyzstan, during the Jogorku Kenesh (Supreme Council) session deputies approved a bill on renewable energy sources, Trend reports citing the press service of Jogorku Kenesh.

According to the Supreme Council, the draft law was introduced by Kyrgyzstan's Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Zhaparov.

With the adoption of the bill in Kyrgyzstan, it is expected that a particular framework of interaction will be established between all parties involved in the production and distribution of electricity from renewable energy sources.

As a result, the level of responsibility in terms of adhering to the laws and procedures regulating the supply of electricity generated from renewable energy sources will increase.