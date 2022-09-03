Five medical institutions to be opened in Kyrgyzstan financed by international investors

Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Sadykov told at a briefing which medical institutions are planned to be opened in the country at the expense of funds allocated by international investors, Trend reports citing Kabar.
Thus, these will be:
- A tuberculosis hospital;
- A perinatal center;
- The building of the department of otolaryngology and ophthalmology at the National Center for the Protection of Childhood and Maternity;
- perinatal center in Osh;
- perinatal center in Talas.
“It is also planned to build and reconstruct a number of medical facilities throughout the country,” Ulan Sadykov added.