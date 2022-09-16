Foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold talks on border incident

Negotiations were held today between Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Jeenbek Kulubaev and Sirojiddin Mukhriddin to resolve the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said that Kulubaev again noted the need to resolve problems arising on the border exclusively by political and diplomatic means.

The report said that the Kyrgyz minister is in constant contact with a colleague from Tajikistan regarding the settlement of the difficult situation in the border area.

The armed conflict on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was once again provoked by the Tajik side. Starting from September 8 of this year, the Tajik side began to transfer its special forces to the Vorukh enclave, and also prepared firing positions near the conditional state border line. Further, on September 14, at 08.00 a.m., the Tajik side showed armed aggression in the Bulak-Bashi area, starting shelling from firearms and mortars. As a result, 10 civilian objects were damaged, and 3 local residents were injured, including a 11 years old child.

Today, September 16, the Tajik side again began shelling the border detachments of Kyrgyzstan and the positions of the Kyrgyz side in Batken Oblast from small arms and group weapons.