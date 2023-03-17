Kazakhstan's exports to Kyrgyzstan increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The export from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $191,000 in January 2023, which is an increase of 4.6 times compared to January 2022 ($41,000), Trend reports with reference to the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the service, there is no data on export operations from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan in the corresponding period.

Overall, Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover amounted to $767 million in January 2023, which is an increase of 1.9 times, compared to $384 million in January 2022.

Meanwhile, according to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the value of trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan amounted to $1.1 billion in 2022, which is an increase from $1 billion in 2021.

The value of export from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan amounted to $438 million in 2022, increasing from $382 million in 2021. The value of Kyrgyzstan’s import from Kazakhstan made up $749 million last year, which is an increase from $661 million in 2021.

Last year, Kazakhstan was the second-largest trade partner of Kyrgyzstan among the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-states.