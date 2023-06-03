Kyrgyzstan's electricity generation surges by 60% in April

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Kyrgyzstan generated 5.5 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity from January through April 2023, which is 18.6 percent more than 4.6 billion kWh in the same period of 2022, Trend reports.

Notably, in April 2023, electricity generation in the country jumped by 60.6 percent, amounting to 868.1 million kWh, while 540.4 million kWh of electricity was produced in April 2022.

Kyrgyzstan generated 13.8 billion kWh of electricity in 2022, which is a 9-percent decrease compared to 2021 (15.1 billion kWh).

The largest amount of electricity (11.5 billion kWh) was generated in the Jalal-Abad region of the country, which is a decrease of 9 percent compared to 12.6 billion kWh in 2021.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan is taking measures to increase the country's electricity generation capacity. For example, there are plans to expand the green energy infrastructure in the country this year.

During the International Conference on Sustainable Energy in Kyrgyzstan, Mirgul Askarova, the head of the Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Department at the Ministry of Energy, announced that Kyrgyzstan has plans to construct a total of 19 new power plants focused on green energy in 2023.

The plan includes the construction of small hydroelectric power plants, wind farms, and solar power plants with a total capacity of over 239 megawatt-hours.