Airbus considers providing aircraft for domestic transportation to Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 12. Jacques Garrigue, the Vice President of Airbus for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said that the aircraft manufacturing company is ready to positively consider the proposal by Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to France, Sadik Sher-Niyaz, regarding the provision of ATR-72 aircraft to Kyrgyzstan, during a meeting held at the Airbus office in Paris, Trend reports.

The meeting, initiated by the Kyrgyz side, aimed to enhance bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and France in the aviation sector.

According to Garrigues, the ATR-72 aircraft has a capacity of up to 90 passengers and equipped with turbo propellers for short-distance flights, it could be used for air transportation within the country.

During the event, Ambassador Sher-Niyaz expressed satisfaction with the beginning of active cooperation with Airbus and highlighted the positive experience of previously acquired helicopters.

Taking into account France's expertise and achievements in the aerospace industry, the ambassador proposed expanding cooperation, particularly in acquiring medium-class aircraft for flights in Kyrgyzstan's mountainous terrain.

Additionally, the possibility of utilizing Airbus' satellite capabilities for monitoring border areas, tracking changes in mountain riverbeds, and optimizing agricultural land use in Kyrgyzstan was discussed.

Furthermore, Garrigues informed him about Air Manas' (airline in Kyrgyzstan) existing practice of using the A220 aircraft. The meeting also explored potential mechanisms and financing options for satellite utilization.

Both sides exchanged views on Airbus' collaboration with Central Asian countries in the region and expressed their readiness to continue joint efforts in further developing aviation cooperation.

Airbus, the French aerospace manufacturer, is one of the largest aircraft companies in the world. It was formed in the late 1960s through the merger of several European aviation manufacturers. Airbus produces passenger, cargo, and military transport aircraft under the Airbus brand.