Kyrgyzstan's consumer loans experience largest growth

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 2. The loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan's banking sector reached 222.1 billion soms ($2.5 billion) as of May 31, which is an increase of 8.8 percent compared to the end of 2022, Trend reports.

According to the National Bank of the country, the largest increase of 19.6 percent was recorded in consumer loans, amounting to 39.6 billion soms ($450.6 million).

Meanwhile, the agricultural sector recorded a growth of 10.4 percent, with loans amounting to 40.9 billion soms ($465.4 million). Loans directed towards the trade industry also increased 10 percent, totaling 61.8 billion soms ($703.3 million). And mortgage loans increased 6.7 percent, reaching 26 billion soms ($295.8 million).

In contrast, a decrease of 4.3 percent was registered in the construction sector, loans worth 12.4 billion soms ($141.1 million) were provided. And loans extended to the industrial sector amounted to 13 billion soms ($147.9 million), decreasing 4.7 percent.

The banking sector also saw growth in other types of loans, which increased by 6.2 percent, totaling 28.4 billion soms ($323.2 million).

Meanwhile, volume of loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banking sector clients amounted to 204 billion soms ($2.3 billion), as of 31 December 2022