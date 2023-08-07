Kyrgyzstan's brown coal production surges in 1H2023

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 7. The volume of Kyrgyzstan’s brown coal production amounted to 1.267 million tons from January through June 2023, which is 12.8 percent more than in the first half of 2022, Trend reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, brown coal production increased in June 2023. The country produced 163,200 tons of brown coal during that month, which is a 20.4 percent rise compared to 135,600 tons produced in June 2022.

On the other hand, the country’s bituminous coal production declined 8 percent year-on-year in the period from January through June 2023 – from 255,200 tons to 248,000 tons.

However, in June 2023, there was a 14 percent increase in Kyrgyzstan's bituminous coal production. The volume grew from 60,700 tons in June 2022 to 69,200 tons in June 2023.

Overall, there was an 8.3 percent increase in the production of bituminous coal and brown coal in Kyrgyzstan from January through June 2023.

Kyrgyzstan produced a total of 3.6 million tons of brown and bituminous coal in 2022, which is 20 percent more than in 2021.