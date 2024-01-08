Türkiye's FM to call on Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 8. Türkiye’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, will undertake an official visit to Kyrgyzstan on January 8–9, 2024, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the visit is upon the invitation of Zheenbek Kulubaev, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

During the official visit, meetings at the highest and highest levels are planned to discuss the further expansion of Kyrgyz-Turkish cooperation, as well as the convening of the Sixth Joint Session of the Strategic Planning Joint Group.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the trade turnover between the countries amounted to $516.8 million from January through October 2023, which is 1.3 percent higher than in the same months of 2022 ($510.371 million). Trade with Türkiye accounted for 4.2 percent of Kyrgyzstan’s total trade.