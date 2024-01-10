Kyrgyz president highlights growing bilateral cooperation with Türkiye

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 10. President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, has highlighted the positive momentum in the development of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye across various sectors, Trend reports.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who was on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

They discussed the upcoming visit of President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kyrgyzstan, as well as the convening of the meeting of the High Council for Strategic Cooperation between the two countries as part of this visit.

President Zhaparov emphasized the importance of the upcoming session of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission in Ankara (Türkiye), emphasizing its role in advancing the economic agenda.

Additionally, they deliberated on several other issues encompassing bilateral matters and multilateral engagement, including cooperation in healthcare, energy, the financial sector, and regional security.

In turn, Fidan underscored that significant progress has been achieved in expanding mutually beneficial cooperation with Kyrgyzstan in recent years.