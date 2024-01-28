Industrial production in Kyrgyzstan grows

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 28. The value of industrial production in Kyrgyzstan amounted to around 483 billion soms ($5.4 billion) in 2023, which is a 2.7-percent increase compared to the same period in 2022, Trend reports.

According to data from the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the growth in industrial production in 2023 was driven by increased output in rubber, plastic products, and construction materials (up by 1.7 times), as well as pharmaceuticals (by 34.9 percent).

Additionally, the manufacturing of wooden and paper products, along with printing activities, increased by 19.6 percent.

Textile manufacturing, production of clothing and footwear, leather, and leather goods rose by 19.2 percent, while that of chemical products increased by 11.8 percent.

The output of refined petroleum products increased by 8.9 percent, and the production of food products (including beverages) and tobacco products rose by 5.7 percent. The extraction of minerals increased by 3.1 percent.

However, there was a decrease in the production of base metals (by 12.8 percent). Additionally, there was an increase in the supply of electricity, gas, and steam, as well as water supply, purification, waste treatment, and production of secondary raw materials.