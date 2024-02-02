Kyrgyz top official cuts short visit to Kazakhstan due to Bishkek TPP mishap

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 2. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Head of the Presidential Administration, Akylbek Japarov, had to cut short his official visit to Almaty, Kazakhstan, and flew back to Bishkek due to an accident at the Bishkek thermal power plant (TPP), Trend reports.

According to the Kyrgyz cabinet, during the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting and the "Digital Almaty 2024: Industry X" international digital forum, where Japarov was supposed to participate, the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, will represent Kyrgyzstan.

On February 2, 2024, at 03:00 AM (GMT+6), the Bishkek Thermal Power Plant, one of Kyrgyzstan’s major electricity-generating facilities, experienced an accident, resulting in equipment failure.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, an emergency headquarters was established to restore the damaged equipment and manage the aftermath of the incident.

Nasipbek Kerimov, Deputy Minister of Energy, assured that households continue to receive uninterrupted electrical power. However, the delivery of hot water to the city has been temporarily halted to maintain the operation of the thermal power plant and heating networks.

Three employees were injured during the incident and are currently receiving treatment in the hospital. The team is working tirelessly to minimize the impact of the accident.