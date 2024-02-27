Kyrgyzstan moves agri-sector development onward - official

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 27. The government of Kyrgyzstan is conducting systematic work towards sustainable development and strengthening the agricultural sector, seeking markets for exports of domestic agricultural products, Trend reports.

Akylbek Japarov, the Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers, made this statement at the "Agrodialogue 2024" session.

"We need to actively implement and utilize new methodologies and technologies in agriculture, using high-quality seeds that yield high crop yields. And most importantly, farmers need to unite and work together, collaborating with large processing industries, the so-called 'champions' in this field," he said.

According to him, this will lead to increasing volumes of agricultural products for export, benefiting all parties involved.

"We have capitalized state-owned banks that are willing to finance farmers. We are ready to provide all the necessary equipment for irrigation. The most important thing is the effective, united work of farmers. They also need to get used to futures contracts," Japarov said.

He noted that as part of the program to support low-income families, they will be trained in growing broccoli, tomatoes, and poultry, which will enable them to earn income in the future.

The "Agrodialogue 2024" forum discussed key aspects of the country's agricultural development, such as the introduction of innovative technologies, increasing agricultural productivity and quality, promoting sustainable agricultural practices, and other relevant issues.