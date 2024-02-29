Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to visit China

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 29. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, will undertake a working visit to the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region (XUAR) of China from February 29 to March 2, 2024, Trend reports.

During the visit, a trilateral meeting will take place involving Akylbek Japarov, Ma Xingrui, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Party Committee of the XUAR, and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Abdulla Aripov.

Additionally, the heads of the delegations from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and the Xinjiang region are expected to jointly visit the checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-China border. Furthermore, Japarov will familiarize himself with the activities of the Kyrgyzstan's Naryn Free Economic Zone (FEZ) in the city of Kashgar and visit a bonded warehouse in the FEZ.

The working visit is expected to include bilateral and multilateral negotiations aimed at promoting trade and economic ties.