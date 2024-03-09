Kyrgyzstan's oil product exports to China drop

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 9. Kyrgyzstan exported 8,113 tons of oil products to China in 2023, down 48.1 percent from 13,930 tons exported in 2022, Trend reports.

Data from Kyrgyzstan's State Statistical Committee reveals that the value of these exports amounted to $8.554 million, a 39.6 percent decrease compared to $14.155 million in 2022.

China ranked third among the countries importing oil products from Kyrgyzstan in 2023, with Türkiye occupying the top spot, importing 87,204 tons valued at $56.525 million. Uzbekistan followed Türkiye, purchasing 67,269 tons of oil products from Kyrgyzstan, valued at $18.261 million.

Overall, Kyrgyzstan exported 188,160 tons of oil products in 2023, which is an 11.3 percent decrease from the 212,250 tons exported in 2022. The total value of these exports amounted to $108.516 million, declining by 24.6 percent compared to the $143.997 million recorded in 2022.

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover was $15.660 billion in 2023, up 29.9 percent from $12.057 billion in 2022. Exports reached $3.308 billion, up 46.8 percent year on year ($2.254 billion in 2022). Kyrgyzstan's imports hit $12.352 billion, up 26 percent from $9.803 billion in 2022.