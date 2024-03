BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan, the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan says, Trend reports.

According to information, the visit will take place on April 17.

It is reported that as part of Japarov’s official visit to Kazakhstan, a Kyrgyz-Kazakh business forum will be held at the level of deputy heads of government, as well as an exhibition of manufacturers of domestic products.