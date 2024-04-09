Kyrgyzstan delivers another batch of humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Kyrgyzstan has delivered a new batch of humanitarian aid for flood victims in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan says, Trend reports.

It is reported that on April 9, the cargo has arrived in the city of Aktobe, from where it will be distributed between the Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda and Aktobe regions of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, on April 6, the arrival of a previous batch of aid from Kyrgyzstan was also reported. This supply included food, clothing, bedding and heaters, which were sent to residents of Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.