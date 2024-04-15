Kyrgyzstan establishes special group to accelerate development of renewable energy

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 15. A special government group has been established in Kyrgyzstan to accelerate the development of renewable energy sources by the decree of the country's Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, the group, named "Government Accelerators," consists of representatives from state and municipal bodies. As part of this initiative, a 100-day special program has been launched.

The main pathways for the rapid development of renewable energy sources have been identified. Among them are the development of regulatory acts to simplify the procedure for obtaining permission to transform land plots for renewable energy and strengthening the role of the Green Energy Fund.

Furthermore, preparations for the installation of solar panels and small stations on the roofs of state and municipal buildings are being expedited. A pilot project is also set to be launched in the city of Bishkek.

Earlier this month, the construction of a solar power station commenced in the Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The 400-megawatt solar power station in the vicinity of the city of Balykchy is backed by investments totaling $400 million from Chinese companies (Fortis, Molin Energy). It is anticipated that the solar station will commence operations within 1.5 years.

According to Kyrgyzstan's State Statistical Committee, the country generated over 3.434 billion kWh of electricity from January through February 2024, which is an 8.2 percent decrease compared to the same months in 2023.