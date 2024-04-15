Kyrgyzstan to address Kambarata-1 HPP construction at IMF, WB meetings

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 15. Kyrgyzstan will address the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydropower plant (HPP) at the spring meetings of the boards of governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, a delegation led by Chairman of the Cabinet Akylbek Japarov has arrived in Washington to participate in the meetings.

During the working visit, Japarov will hold a series of meetings with the heads of international financial institutions and organizations, such as the WB, IMF, United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the American-Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The main topics for discussion will include the development of the hydropower sector, as well as economic prospects and climate change issues. Additionally, the promotion of the "Polar Star" program for transforming school education will be discussed.

Furthermore, a series of meetings are planned with representatives of leading financial and technological corporations in the US.

The Kambarata-1 HPP, located on the Naryn river, is the largest hydroelectric project in the country. This HPP, which is expected to become one of Central Asia's largest hydropower ventures, will have a capacity of 1,860 MW and a reservoir volume of 5.4 billion cubic meters, with an annual electricity generation of 5.6 billion kWh. In November 2023, Kyrgyzstan signed a contract with the WB for $5 million in technical assistance to modify the Kambarata-1 HPP feasibility study.