Net profit of Kyrgyzstan Railways up in 2023

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 18. Kyrgyzstan Railways, a state enterprise, generated a net profit of 2.628 billion soms ($29.415 million) from transportation services in 2023, Trend reports.

The business claims that this figure has doubled since 2022. During the reporting period, tax payments totaling 754.331 million soms ($8.442 million) were sent to the country's republican budget, exceeding the 2022 level by 213.842 million soms. The figure for 2022 was 540.489 million soms ($6.049 million).

Furthermore, 515.661 million soms ($5.771 million) were sent to the Social Fund in 2023, representing a 41.878 million soms ($468,696) increase over the previous year's transfer of 473.783 million soms.

Furthermore, in 2023, a state-owned firm moved 9.367 million tons of freight and 247,000 people.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the volume of goods transported by all modes of transport in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 51.033 million tons in 2023, increasing by 6.8 million tons, or 15.3 percent, compared to 2022.

Passenger transportation by all modes of transport in Kyrgyzstan amounted to 574.708 million people in 2023, which is an increase of 9 percent compared to 2022.

Kyrgyz Railway runs approximately 320 kilometers of single track lines (for a total track length of 428 kilometers). After the Soviet Union disbanded, Kyrgyz Railways acquired 2,500 freight vehicles, 450 passenger carriages, and 50 locomotives from the Soviet railways. However, the 1998 financial crisis significantly curtailed expenditure on trains. The current rail network is based on the legacy from the former Soviet Union, and so has a broad gauge of 1,520 mm.